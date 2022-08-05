UrduPoint.com

Senate Body On Defence Passes Resolution To Pay Tribute Helicopter Crash Martyrs

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Senate body on Defence passes resolution to pay tribute helicopter crash martyrs

Senate Standing Committee on Defence Friday unanimously passed a resolution to pay tribute to martyred Commander 12 Corps Quetta, Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Maj. Gen. Amjad Haneef, Brigadier Mohammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmad, Major Muhammad Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz, who lost their lives in the line of duty in a tragic helicopter crash

The Senate Standing Committee on Defence met on Friday under the Chairmanship of Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed here at the Parliament House. The committee offered Fateha and expressed deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolence to the bereaved families of the martyrs, a news release said.

The committee received a comprehensive briefing on the overall function of the department of Land and Cantonments with special emphasis on budgetary allocation utilization, PSDP Projects, audit paras, issues challenges and a way forward.

The committee was also briefed on Afghanistan ,India Military ties and situation along the Line of Control.

To pay homage to the brave sons of the soil, the committee decided to visit the families of the martyr who laid their lives in the defence of the country on 6th September and pay salute to the veterans who fought to defend and uphold sovereignty and integrity of Pakistan.

The Chairman committee lauded the services rendered by Lt General Hilal, Secretary Defence during his tenure and thanked him for his persistent co-operation and support in carrying out the responsibilities entrusted to him with zeal and dedication. The Committee wished him luck for his future endeavours.

The meeting was attended by Leader of the House in the Senate, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Senator Walid Iqbal, Umer Farooq, Engr. Rukhsani Zuberi, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan and Senator Faisal Javed. Lt Gen. Hilal, Secretary Defence, Major General Tariq Zamir DG ML&C, Major General Khurram Sarfraz AS-1 MOD and other senior officials of the Ministry of Defence were also in attendance.

