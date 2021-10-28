Senate body on delegated legislation asks comprehensive briefing

Senate Committee on Delegated Legislation Thursday directed Secretary Establishment Division and Secretary Law and Justice to appear before the committee in the next meeting for a comprehensive briefing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Senate Committee on Delegated Legislation Thursday directed Secretary Establishment Division and Secretary Law and Justice to appear before the committee in the next meeting for a comprehensive briefing.

The committee meeting was chaired by Farooq Hamid Naek. The senate body discussed the appointment of Pakistan Administrative Services officers as chief Secretaries in four provinces as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The issue was raised by Senator Kauda Babar in the Senate Session and referred to the committee was taken up.

The Establishment Division presented a memo of a petition of more than 2000 pages in which, the prayer stated that the matter was sub-judice in the courts therefore the Senate Committee did not have the jurisdiction to intervene in the cases.

The chairman showed resentment on the unlearned behavior of establishment officials and expressed disappointment at the causal and non-professional approach towards the issue.

Senator Farooq Hamid Naek said that it was a constitutional issue concerning provincial autonomy after the 18th amendment on the jurisdiction of the posting of Senior Federal Government officers in the provinces.

Chairman Committee Senator Farooq Hamid Naek directed Secretary Establishment Division and Secretary Law and Justice to appear before the committee and explain the legal position as to how the jurisdiction of the Senate Committee had been taken away.

The chairman emphasized expediting the matter in order to make a final decision and save the government expenses incurred on the meetings.

Senator Rubina Khalid and Senator Keshoo Bai attended the meeting.