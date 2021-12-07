Senate Body on education asks teachers to end strike in students' interest

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Federal education and Professional Training Tuesday asked the protesting teachers of Islamabad to end their strike in the interest of hundreds of students and join the dialogue process.

The committee members during a meeting held here, unanimously decided to set up a special committee headed by Parliamentary Secretary and Member National Assembly Wajiha Ikram to review the Presidential Ordinance in detail and address the concerns of teachers.

The special committee would also consisting of members including Senator Rukhsana Zubairi, Senator Fauzia Arshad, Secretary Ministry of Education, senior officials of the Federal Directorate of Education and representatives of teachers' organizations.

Chairman of the Standing Committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that it was disturbing to create unrest in the teaching community through an ordinance unnecessarily without any consultation.

He said that the students had suffered a lot due to coronavirus so the teachers should end the strike. The special committee set up by the Senate committee was asked to submit its report within two weeks.

