Senate body on education for an honest, critical account of history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training on Wednesday stressed the need for an honest and critical account of history.

The committee meeting held here under the Chairmanship of Senator Irfan Siddiqui, was also attended by the Senator Rukhsana Zuberi, Senator Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani, Senator Falak Naz, Senator Fawzia Arshad, Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Senator Jam Mahtab Hussain Dahar, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, Senator Kamran Murtaza and Senior officers of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and HEC. Parliamentary Secretary on Education Ms. Wajiha Qamar (MNA) was present as well.

Chairman Committee Senator Irfan Siddiqui, while discussing the Single National Curriculum asserted that to move ahead it was imperative that Pakistan builds a link with its past and ensures that the next generation has complete knowledge of the tribulation and strife that this country has faced.

He stressed that this was the only way forward and the sole method that would develop national integration amongst students.

He added that it was a pity that all regimes past and present failed to fulfil their duty in this regard. He asserted that they as a nation were cheating ourselves and also trying to keep the coming generations in the dark by concealing the hard facts of history.

The committee reviewed the measures being taken by the National Curriculum Council (NCC) to rectify errors in the single national syllabi that was being designed to minimize disparity in the national education system.

The committee was informed that the NCC had taken serious note of the observations made by the members and was in the process of engaging top notch publishing houses in a public/private initiative to give the Federal Government unlimited licence to quality textbooks that could be emulated by the provinces as well. NCC has partnered with The Citizen's Foundation, as well in this regard.

The committee while lauding the efforts of the NCC and the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training was of the view that a Single National Curriculum would pave the way towards national integration and develop a link between the four provinces of Pakistan.

Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed stressed the need for reviewing the working of textbook boards minutely and said these were in a state of inertia that was revealed in the content produced.

He asserted that committee on Federal Education and Professional Training was an apt forum to ensure that the house was set in order.

Reviewing the case of promulgation of the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Ordinance-2021 which envisages placing Institutions currently under FDE beneath the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) raised by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed and Kamran Murtaza; the Committee was informed that the matter was heading towards an amicable solution. The strike by teachers had ended and they had resumed duties accordingly.

Additional Secretary Federal Education Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani apprised the committee regarding latest developments and said all out efforts were being made to address reservations of the FGEJAC, the teacher's body protesting against Federal Directorate of Education institutions being placed under MCI.

He said amendments had been made in the documentation and a summary had been sent to the Ministry of Interior that initiated the Ordinance.

The committee was informed that the basic objection of teachers was against Article 166; major concerns being revocation job protection and Federal Government Employee status.

He said amendments were shared with the stakeholders that read all recruitment and administrative matters would remain with the federal government. MCI would only be responsible for monitoring and maintenance of institutions.

Chairman Committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui while lauding the efforts of the Ministry was of the view that the matter would remain on the agenda until a logical conclusion was reached.

As per recommendation of the committee the matter was pended and the ministry was directed to share the amendments at the earliest.

Members strongly discouraged the use of ordinances as a legislative tool and stressed the need for this practice to be curbed. The ministry was directed to provide the committee with regular weekly updates on the issue.

Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen raised the issue of FATA-Balochistan scholarships and informed the committee that currently 2092 students were studying on it.

He shared his concerns regarding revocation of these scholarships and was of the view that the program must be resumed to compensate the people of FATA and Balochistan on grounds of belonging to less developed areas.

He asserted that students had been sitting in front of Higher Education Commission for the last two months and stressed the need for the issue to be resolved at the earliest.

He added that representatives of the Planning Commission, Ministry of Health and EHSAS must be summoned for more details in special meeting on a single point agenda on the issue.

While discussing the service structure of engineering technologists in all engineering departments of Pakistan, the Committee was informed that after great effort during the 10th Accreditation and Equivalence Committee meeting held on 17th November, 2021, HEC has recommended that the Bachelor's degree in engineering (minimum 16 years of education and a Bachelor's degree in an equivalent technology of minimum 16 years of education were at par for recruitment, pay scales and grades.

The committee lauded the efforts of the HEC and was of the view that the measure would pave the way for further progress.

Senator Rukhsana Zuberi, raised the issue of unruly activity in University campuses with particular regards to the lawlessness on the International Islamic University Campus.

She urged the committee present the report of the sub-Committee on the matter in the House so that the issue might be taken up rigorously to protect and save precious lives.