Senate body on education passes right to free education bill 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The Senate Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training Friday unanimously passed "The Right to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment ) Bill, 2022" introduced by Senator Fawzia Arshad.

The amendment aims at prescribing computer sciences, coding, and programming as a fundamental right of elementary to high school students, to enable them to understand and learn the skills of new technology in this era of convergence and subsequently get excellent jobs in the future and succeed in their lives. The bill was deliberated at length before being passed.

The committee decided to visit the madrasas and see the ground situation of the implementation of the curriculum, involving technology and computers.

The committee which was chaired by Senator Irfan Siddiqui redirected the matter of examination issues faced by the students of law at Bahaudin Zakariya University to the privilege committee on account of a breach of privilege on the non-compliance of the committee recommendations.

Irfan Siddiqui commented that on the request of the BZU vice chancellor, the committee had issued instructions that the VC ignored and treated as insignificant and having no relevance, therefore the matter is sent to the privilege committee with the core objective of its resolution.

The committee also decided that the matter shall remain alive on the agenda till it is resolved since the future of the students is being hurt with each passing day.

The issue of BZU students was raised by Senator Behramand Khan Tangi and triggered heated debate.

The learned counsel for the BZU VC categorically sworn to convey to the committee that Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan has strictly restrained the committee to interfere in the matter. He further said that he has not come with any ill motive but with permission to grant a letter to him by the senate committee for intervention in the matter.

Irfan Siddiqui said that the committee can proceed in the matter parallel to the court case.

The VC's counsel argued that the notification for the exams was issued however the Pakistan Bar Council took the matter to the Supreme Court indicating that the university has bogus students.

He claimed that around 5,000 students were bogus however 6,000 were genuine and their exams were conducted while an inquiry was held on the remaining 5,000 students.

He further apprised the committee that the Supreme Court issued an order that after approval of the directorate of legal education that the HEC will mark the papers and after evaluating the eligibility of the students the result will be declared.

The Supreme Court also ordered to furnish the full record of students from the last 3 years, however, a contempt of court was filed against the VC on grounds of providing an inadequate record.

He apprised that a JIT was constituted which declared all the students bogus on the basis of their attendance records. Since then the matter is pending resolution, he added.

The matter was sent to the privilege committee which held the VC answerable to explain why the exams were not conducted.

The committee also considered public petition no 5020 submitted by Dr Qayyum Shah pertaining to granting NOC and equivalency for a PhD degree in Engineering through UET, Peshawar, and HEC, Islamabad.

The matter was discussed at length on the point that PhD degree in Engineering cannot be obtained unless the awardee holds a BS degree in the same; the chairman committee recommended the Chairman HEC, and the Vice Chancellor to sit together and hear the grievance of the petitioner and resolve the matter under the rules.

The committee also held a discussion on the issuance of notification for the appointment /posting of junior lady teachers at Islamabad Model College.

The special committee on affected employees has directed to regularize all daily wagers/ contract employees, however, the Islamabad High court has restrained from the regularization of services of daily wagers/contract employees till the next date of hearing. The matter was deferred for further deliberation in the presence of the teachers.

The bill titled The Al-Ala University Bill, 2022 was deferred due to the absence of the movers.

The meeting was attended by Senators Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Fawzia Arshad, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Molvi Faiz Muhammad Bahramand Khan Tangi and Khalida Sikandar Mandhro. Chairman HEC, UET Peshawar VC, and officials of other attached departments were also in attendance.