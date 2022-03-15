Senate body on education rejects establishment of Engineering & Technology University Bill

The Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture on Tuesday rejected the draft Bill for establishment of Pak University of Engineering & Technology University Bill, 2022 as passed by the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture on Tuesday rejected the draft Bill for establishment of Pak University of Engineering & Technology University Bill, 2022 as passed by the National Assembly.

The Senate Committee met under the Chairmanship of Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui at the Parliament House.

The committee observed that instead of the establishment of a new university, the prevailing system should be enhanced and improved as an apt utilization of the Budget.

The committee was of the view that the new disciplines/subject if any introduced can be incorporated in the existing universities and the financial resources can be utilized to enrich the extant institutions.

The Chairman committee maintained that rejecting the Bill does not have any ill will behind it but only in the larger interest of the education sector. "Political anemic cannot be used for Education" Irfan Siddiqui stated.

The committee also discussed the concerns of security lapses by the establishment of a university in the Premises of the Prime Ministers' House, which seems impractical and not feasible in an area with high security zone.

The bill was rejected by majority members of the committee after due deliberation however, Senator Fauzia Arshad abstain from voting against the Bill.

Bill Titled "The Right to free and compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2022 introduced by Senator Fauzia Arshad, was passed unanimously.

The Bill seeks to provide maximum flexibility to the disadvantaged children in getting education, so that their constitutionally guaranteed right is protected and upheld.

Senator Fauzia Arshad said that unfortunately there are many disadvantaged children in the Capital Territory who are deprived of basic education in the formal way due to their weak socio-economic conditions, through this Bill, along with the existing mechanism, an informal way to educate the disadvantaged children is suggested for which government may collaborate with non-governmental organization, corporate bodies, international organizations and individuals.

The committee approved all the PSDP education related projects and projects related to promotion and facilitation of women education. The committee was apprised that there are total 33 projects out of which 17 are on-going and 16 are new projects.

The committee emphasized the need for teachers training programs and proposed recommendation on introducing projects for teachers training for this year.

The committee also recommended establishment of a transgender school to promote transgender social inclusion and equality.

While approving the PSDP budgetary proposal of the National Heritage and Culture Division the Chairman Committee emphasized on establishment of Multi-Purpose Buildings to fully utilize the government resources for performing arts and literature.

Irfan Siddiqui stressed that steps should be taken for the promotion and awareness of our cultural and historical heritage.

Matter pertaining to the issues faced by the teaching and non-teaching staff of the University of Peshawar were also discussed.

The committee regretted the non-availability of the Vice chancellor. The Chairman Committee decided to plan a visit to the Peshawar University in the next meeting and address the problems of the administration and teachers.

The Chairman Committee also gave directions to hold joint meetings between the Vice Chancellor, the teaching staff and the administration to discuss the issues for the resolution of the matter in hand.

The meeting was attended by Senator Prof. Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Fauzia Arshad, Jam Mahtab Hussain Dahar, Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi, Rana Maqbool Ahmad, Falak Naz and Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad. Senior officials from the Ministry, Higher Education Commission and other attached departments were also in attendance.