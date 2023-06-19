UrduPoint.com

Senate Body On Housing Discusses Wide Range Of Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Senate body on housing discusses wide range of issues

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works was held on Monday to discuss a wide range of issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works was held on Monday to discuss a wide range of issues.

The meeting, held at the Parliament House, was chaired by Senator Haji Hidayatullah and attended by Senators Falak Naz, Khalida Ateeb, Fida Muhammad, Saifullah Abro, Afnanullah Khan, Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and senior officials of the Ministry of Housing and Works along with its attached departments and agencies.

The forum discussed the status of affidavits received from PWD officers wherein they provided an undertaking that they owned no residence in Islamabad, briefing on the legal opinion obtained by the Ministry of Law and Justice regarding cancellation of existing lease agreements at any stage or otherwise prior to the completion of a lease period and matters related to commercial business properties in Karachi.

Similarly, the report on 8,200 Kanals of the land of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) and property-wise details on account of payments made along with complete details of the hiring process of M/S Urban Unit Lahore as Surveyor also came under discussion.

While discussing the status of affidavits of officers from PWD, the Committee was informed that out of a total of 55 persons 49 had submitted the required document, whereas five of these have retired and one has voluntarily vacated the accommodation.

The matter has been 100 percent complied with.� Briefing on the legal opinion obtained by the Ministry of Law and Justice regarding the cancellation of existing lease agreements at any stage or otherwise prior to the completion of the lease period pertaining to commercial business properties in Karachi, the Committee was informed by the Ministry of Law and Justice that it could not give any specific advice on the matter since the issue was very vast.

It further briefed that the rental laws of the province would have to be revisited to provide any insight on the subject.� The Estate Office informed the Committee that a total of nine petrol pump sites and 216 Federal shops are available in Karachi.� The Committee was told that Shop Rental Auction Policy 2017 was in force wherein the procedure of Auction is elaborated and adopted accordingly.� The Auction Committee has already been constituted by the Ministry of Housing and Works.� Deliberating over details pertaining to 8,200 Kanals of the land of SCBAP and property-wise BUP details on account of payments, the Committee deferred the matter as the briefing agendas lacked important information.

The Committee directed the ministry to come prepared in the next meeting and brief it on both agendas in detail.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Senate Petrol Supreme Court Business Parliament 2017 From Housing

Recent Stories

UAE launches Korean chapter of ‘Folktales Reimag ..

UAE launches Korean chapter of ‘Folktales Reimagined’ in Seoul

1 minute ago
 Heritage irreplaceable source of creativity in lit ..

Heritage irreplaceable source of creativity in literature: Emirati, Korean write ..

1 minute ago
 Emirati, Korean journalists exploring relationshi ..

Emirati, Korean journalists exploring relationship between reporting, creativit ..

1 minute ago
 Fountain made functional in Jhal chowk

Fountain made functional in Jhal chowk

4 minutes ago
 17 held for setting up illegal sacrificial animal ..

17 held for setting up illegal sacrificial animal markets

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan Govt unveils Rs 750 bn budget for FY 2 ..

Balochistan Govt unveils Rs 750 bn budget for FY 2023-24

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.