Senate body on Housing & Works to hold meeting on Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2025 | 09:01 PM

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works will be held on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works will be held on Tuesday.

The meeting will be chaired by the Committee Chairman, Senator Nasir Mehmood, at the Parliament Lodges.

On this occasion, the progress on the implementation of decisions made in the previous meeting will be reviewed,

along with discussions on other agenda items.

