Senate Body On Human Rights For Banning Entry To F-9 Park After Sundown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2023 | 11:21 PM

The Senate Standing Committee on Human rights Monday, while reviewing the alleged gruesome incident of rape at Fatima Jinnah Park, Sector F-9 Islamabad, took strong notice of the lapses and loopholes in the investigation process and stressed the need for disallowing visitors to the park after sundown until all administrative issues were not addressed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Human rights Monday, while reviewing the alleged gruesome incident of rape at Fatima Jinnah Park, Sector F-9 Islamabad, took strong notice of the lapses and loopholes in the investigation process and stressed the need for disallowing visitors to the park after sundown until all administrative issues were not addressed.

The committee -- chaired by Senator Walid Iqbal -- took up the matters revolving around the right to live and right to privacy of every citizen and included consideration of the F9 rape case; violation of fundamental rights especially guaranteed by Article 16 of the Constitution while dealing with political gatherings on 8th, 14th and 18th March in Lahore; violation of Article 16 which guarantees human dignity, while treating political prisoners and PEMRA policy regarding telecast of audio leaks.

Regarding the F9 park incident, the committee was informed by the survivor's Legal Counsel, Eman Mazari Hazir that irregularities in the investigation process was the main impediment to justice. The survivor also briefed the committee about the incident and subsequent developments.

The ICT Chief Commissioner, while briefing about the administrative issues that led to security lapses, assured the committee that all out efforts were being made to ensure the protection of city residents that visit the Park. The Committee was informed that park managers, to ensure security, have been appointed and issues related to lighting and manning of the park were being addressed.

He said that a huge amount had been granted to park management for lighting and PKR 78 million had been doled into the system to ensure that functioning CCTV cameras are installed.

The Committee stressed the need for reviewing park timings; disallowing visitors after sundown until all administrative issues have been addressed.

Taking up the matter of the revelation of survivor identity on several local channels, the PEMRA Director General was directed to investigate the matter meticulously and take stringent action against all involved.

Discussing the violation of fundamental rights especially guaranteed by Article 16 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan while dealing with political gatherings on 8th, 14th and 18th March in Lahore by Punjab Police, Chairman Committee Senator Walid Iqbal probed various aspects of the mayhem and asked about those responsible for imposing Section 144.

Special Secretary Home Department Punjab apprised the committee that two different events were scheduled for 8th March, 2023 which included Women's March and PSL and to beef security Section 144 was imposed after receiving a security threat alert from NACTA.

Meanwhile, the IG prisons informed the Committee that 'B' class is reserved for politicians, however, entitlement for this is subject to a notification by the provincial government.

Chairman Committee directed the Punjab government to submit a copy of the letter of detention of prisoners including that of Senator Walid Iqbal and a court order of the Lahore High Court in the next meeting.

While being briefed on the policy regarding telecasting/ airing of audio video/ leaks on electronic media by DG PEMRA, the Committee was informed that clear directions have been issued to all tv channels to refrain from broadcasting private content and conversations. He said that non-compliance would result in penalization up to PKR 1 million, and/or suspension of license. The Committee was informed that PEMRA is not authorized to review content prior to broadcasting.

The committee meeting was attended by Senator Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Senator Seemi Ezdi, Senator Quratul Ain Marri, Senator Falak Naz, Senator Dr Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, and senior officers of the Ministry of Human Rights and its associated agencies along with ICT Police, Punjab Police and Home Department Punjab.

