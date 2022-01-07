Senate body on Interior meets

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior was held under the Chairmanship of Senator Mohsin Aziz here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior was held under the Chairmanship of Senator Mohsin Aziz here on Friday.

Senator Kamran Murtaza informed the committee that people who live around the locality of the Chaman Border are close relatives and share the same tribe with the people on the other side of border.

Due to non-functionality of Chaman border people on both the side of the border faces a lot of problems, he added.

FIA Officials briefed the Committee that Chaman border is functional for passport holders from 6:00am to 6:00pm and soon it will be functional for the locals of the area.

Chairman Committee directed the officials that it is the government intention to make Chaman Border functional and it should be implemented in letter and spirit.

The matter regarding the malpractices of Police at Islamabad airport moved by Senator Kamran Murtaza and Senator Dost Muhammad Khan was taken up.

Both the senators elaborated it to the committee that not long ago they both had traveled to Poland through Qatar Airways and on their way back to Pakistan they witnessed that police near airport check post was baselessly searching the overseas Pakistanis.

In reply to that, officials of Police informed the Committee that all the check posts near the airport have been removed and police will submit its report to the Committee after thoroughly investigating the matter.

Senator Fawzia Arshad remarked that the Police Sector should solve the matter well before time and prior to appearing in the Committee.

Chairman Committee directed the officials that a satisfactory report must be submitted on the matter in hand otherwise the matter will not be disposed of.

Minister for Railways, Senator Muhammad Azam Swati highlighted the issue of Aftab Shah who has been arrested and kept in jail for three days on the charges of land grabbing.

The charges against this aforesaid person are totally based on mala fide intention, Senator Azam Swati remarked. These charges had hurt the integrity of the person, he added.

Senator Azam Swati urged to probe into the matter and track down the responsible.

IG Islamabad police informed the committee that he himself assigned Superintendent of Police headquarters to investigate the matter and soon its report will be submitted to the Committee.

On the issue of Mrs. Saadia Romana, resident of Malakand Division, whose father (Bacha Khan) allegedly denied to accept her as her daughter.

The NADRA officials informed the Committee that as per the records Bacha Khan is her father.

The Chairman Committee directed the NADRA officials to give FRC (Family Registration Certificate) to Saadia Romana and settle the matter once and for all.

Discussing the details of increased vehicle theft in Islamabad, Inspector General of Islamabad briefed the committee that they have reduced the ratio of theft of vehicles in last month.

"We have also identified 17 persons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who are involved in these thefts and their Names are also conveyed to Home Department of KP."