Senate Body On Interior Passes Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) Bill 2020 Unanimously

Fri 17th January 2020 | 06:37 PM

Senate body on Interior passes Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) Bill 2020 unanimously

The Senate Committee on Interior Friday passed Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matter) Bill 2020 unanimously

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The Senate Committee on Interior Friday passed Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matter) Bill 2020 unanimously.

The committee meeting, chaired by Rehman Malik, said that the bill had been passed keeping in view its importance and national interest of the country.

The National Assembly has already passed, "The Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) Bill, 2019 with majority vote.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati assured the members of the committee that their amendments would be incorporated within 60 days.

According to objects and reasons of the Bill, "Increase in international organized crime has made it imperative for international community including Pakistan to improve effectiveness of legal instruments. Lack of uniformity in law and weak coordination mechanism between countries affect combating of crimes across borders. In order to overcome these challenges, legal cover is essentially required.

" Rehman Malik strongly condemned the ongoing Indian forces brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir and longest curfew in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the committee would continue to condemn the brutal curfew by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and would express solidarity with people of Kashmir who were struggling for their legitimate right of self-determination under UNSC resolutions He also asked the government for taking steps to expose real face of Indian Prime Minister Modi at international level.

"World must be apprised about the brutality and cruelty being done by the Modi government in the IOJK," he added.

The Chairman also constituted a sub- committee headed by Senator Muhammad Javeed Abbasi to submit a comprehensive report regarding the encroachment operation being carried out at Kashmir Highway and other parts of the Federal capital.

