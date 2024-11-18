Senate body on IT discusses nationwide internet disruption

The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology, chaired by Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan on Monday discussed the reasons behind the recent nationwide internet disruption and other pressing matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology, chaired by Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan on Monday discussed the reasons behind the recent nationwide internet disruption and other pressing matters.

Senator Palwasha Khan criticized the absence of the Minister and Secretary for Information Technology, calling it negligence in defending the ministry’s actions.

She noted that the internet disruption has significantly impacted the livelihoods of around 2.5 million free-lancers across the country. Despite multiple invitations, the Minister for IT failed to attend the committee meeting for the third consecutive time.

The Committee decided to write to the Prime Minister, highlighting the Minister's repeated absence and inability to defend the ministry’s decisions.

The committee reviewed a letter from the Interior Ministry directing the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block VPNs without informing the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications. Senator Afnan Ullah questioned the legality of the directive, stating that VPNs do not fall under the scope of social media apps.

The Committee instructed PTA to seek a legal opinion from the Attorney General of Pakistan on whether VPNs fall within this jurisdiction. The Committee expressed dissatisfaction with the selection process for the Secretary of IT.

Officials from the Establishment Division informed the committee that candidates with a graduation degree and 20 years of experience qualified for the position.

Out of 15 short-listed candidates, three held PhDs, and one was enrolled in a PhD program, yet the selected candidate only had a graduation degree. Senator Dr Mohammad Humayun Mohmand criticized the process, claiming it appeared tailored to favor a "blue-eyed" candidate.

The committee was briefed on 24 pending court cases involving Long Distance and International (LDI) and Fixed Local Loop (FLL) companies. The cases, amounting to a total claim of Rs 78 billion, include Rs24 billion in principal dues and Rs54 billion in fines with a 2% monthly interest rate. Officials highlighted that some stay orders have been in place since 2011, delaying resolution. However, efforts have been made to consolidate these cases for quicker judgments.

The issue of increased pensions for PTCL retirees, managed by the Pakistan Telecommunications Employees Trust, was also discussed. Officials stated that the matter remains sub judice and is pending before the Supreme Court.

The Committee emphasized the need for efficient governance, transparent processes, and effective resolution of IT-related challenges to address growing concerns in the sector.