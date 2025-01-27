Senate body on IT passes "Digital National Pakistan Bill, 2025"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology was held here Monday with Senator Palwalsha Mohammad Zai Khan in the Chair.

During the course of proceeding, the Committee approved the "Digital National Pakistan Bill, 2025".

Presented by Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Famita Khawaja, the Bill was passed by a majority vote.

The Bill is a landmark legislation to transform Pakistan into a digitally empowered nation.

With a focus on fostering a dynamic digital society, robust digital economy, and efficient governance, the Bill sets the foundation for the country's digital future.

It leverages the potential of digital technologies to drive innovation and economic growth and improve societal well-being.

The meeting was attended by Senators Kamran Murtaza, Senator Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto, Senator Anusha Rahman Ahmed Khan, Senator Manzoor Ahmed, Senator Syed Kazim Ali Shah and Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee