Senate Body On Law Approves Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:21 AM

Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice Monday passed the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2021 moved by Minister for Law and Justice Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem through a majority vote after due deliberations

Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice Monday passed the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2021 moved by Minister for Law and Justice Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem through a majority vote after due deliberations.

The Senate body met here under the chairmanship of Senator Ali Zafar. The committee discussed the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and passed by a majority vote.

Discussing the bill, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar was of the view that in presence of capital punishment there was no need to put offenders behind bars for remainder of their natural life as it would put unnecessary financial burden on national exchequer.

Senator Musadiq Malik said it's better to give offenders death sentence rather than keeping them in jails for rest of their life. Medical costs incurred due to comorbidities of aged inmates will be formidable paid through taxpayer money, he added.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar argued that focus of the legislation should be to create a deterrent.

He said certainty of the punishment was greater deterrent than severity of the punishment.

Flawed criminal justice system should be amended in order to reduce the number of under trial prisoners, he added.

Replying to the questions raised by committee members Federal Minister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem argued that number of offenders booked under this law would be very minimal and the cost would not be that substantial.

Committee members also briefly discussing the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Bill 2021 sought time from the chair to further study the contents of the Bill and come up for discussion in the next committee meeting.

Standing committee deferred the deliberations on the bill and commented that this was very important legislation and it should be tabled in a matured form without too much delay.

Committee meeting was attended by Senators Syed Shibli Faraz, Azam Khan Swati, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Kamran Murtaza, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Walid Iqbal, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Musadik Malik, Samina Mumtaz, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Muhammad farogh Naseem and senior officials from the Ministry of Law and Justice.

