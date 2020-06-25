Senate body on law for amendment in Article 45 of Constitution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice Wednesday presented a report in the Upper House of the Parliament recommending to pass the bill seeking amendment in Article 45 of the Constitution which is about withdrawing the president's power to pardon a person convicted in Hudood and Qisas cases.

The bill, sponsored by Jamaat-i-Islami Chief Senator Sirajul Haq, was introduced in the Senate on January 20, 2020 and referred to the Committee on Law and Justice for report.

The mover sought in this bill that in Article 45, for the full stop occurring at the end, a colon shall be substituted and thereafter the following proviso shall be inserted namely, "Provided that the President would not exercise this power in cases of punishments awarded under Hudood and Qisas." The report was formally presented in the House by the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice Chairman Senator Javed Abbasi.

According to the report, the committee held its meeting on March 9, 2020 and Senator Siraj ul Haq said Hudood or Qisas could not be pardoned by the president under Islamic law sentences.

Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz opined that in all cases of Hudood or Qisas and in penal matters involving Haqooq-ul-Ibad particularly, the president could not grant pardon because these principles had been unequivocally settled in Quran.

A member of the committee Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said absolute powers for pardon were not appropriate, however, a state could face situations in which such a power becomes useful.

Ministry of Law and Justice opposed the bill and argued that Qisas was to the extent of suffering while Hudood also had many aspects. Article 45 of the Constitution was not about the pardon only, it was about respite, reduction and delay as well.

After the detailed discussion, the committee recommended that this private member's bill as introduced in the Senate may be passed.