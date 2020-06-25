Senate body on law for increasing seats in Balochistan assembly from 65 to 80

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice Wednesday gave approval to increase the number of seats in Provincial Assembly of Balochistan from 65 to 80 while it unanimously rejected to increase Balochistan's seats in the National Assembly due to indifference with constitutional scheme.

Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice Chairman Senator Javed Abbassi presented the report on the Constitution Amendment Bill, 2019 (Amendment of Article 51 and 106) in the Senate which recommended to increase the number of seats in Balochistan assembly.

It is to mention that this private members' bill was referred to the committee on September 2, 2019 after introduction in the House. The committee considered the bill in multiple meetings and also held public hearings in Karachi and Quetta.

According to the proposed amendment, the general seats in Balochistan assembly may be increased to 64 from 51, women seats to 13 from 11 while seats for non-Muslims to remain three.