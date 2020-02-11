Senate body on Maritime Affairs discusses proposals for PSDP

Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs in its meeting on Tuesday reviewed the report compiled by the committee after having discussed the projects proposed by the Ministry for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the financial year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs in its meeting on Tuesday reviewed the report compiled by the committee after having discussed the projects proposed by the Ministry for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the financial year 2020-21.

The Committee had extensively discussed the proposals for PSDP in terms of the proviso to sub-rule 7 of the Rule 166 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012 in its meeting on 30th January, 2020.

The Secretary, Ministry of Maritime Affairs ensured the Committee that once adopted, the Ministry would take action for smooth execution of each of the proposed project.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Nuzhat Sadiq here at the Parliament House and was attended among others by Senators Sitara Ayaz, Muhammad Akram, Secretary Ministry of Maritime Affairs and other officials from the Ministry.

The Committee confirmed and adopted the report and decide to lay the same before the House in the Senate's current sitting.