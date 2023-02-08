UrduPoint.com

Senate Body On Narcotics Control Unanimously Passes Two Bills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Senate body on Narcotics Control unanimously passes two bills

The Senate Committee on Narcotics Control Wednesday unanimously passed two Bills titled "Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill,2022" and "Control of Narcotics Substance (Amendment) Act,1997"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Senate Committee on Narcotics Control Wednesday unanimously passed two Bills titled "Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill,2022" and "Control of Narcotics Substance (Amendment) Act,1997".

The meeting was chaired by Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhary. The bill titled "Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was moved by Senator Mohsin Aziz. The mover said, that the prime objective of the bill was to eradicate drugs from educational institutions.

He said that the Bill made it compulsory for all educational institutions to form a 'Disciplinary Committee' with representatives of Law Enforcement Agencies as its members with a mandate to carry out inspections on regular basis in university premises and the Disciplinary Committee will also be accountable for its implementation.

However, Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed, mover of a bill titled "Control of Narcotics Substance (Amendment) Act 1997", said that the aim of the bill is to abate the victimization of private individuals on malafide charges doctored by their political opponents. Therefore, the committee passed the Bill with minor amendments.

ANF officials informed the committee that in the recent period, the force seized 117 metric tons of drugs and arrested 1516 drug peddlers.

About the viral video of ANF of bribery at Islamabad Airport, the officials apprised that disciplinary action has been taken and all the three accused have been penalized.

The Chairman Committee appreciated the efforts of ANF in their pursuit of drug control.

Furthermore, the senate body was briefed about the annual budget for Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the financial year 2023-24.

Officials of ANF apprised the committee that seven new projects including the Acquisition of Land for the Construction of the Rehab and Vocational Training Centre for Women and Children Drug Addicts Islamabad, the Construction of ANF Regional Directorate Islamabad, the Construction of an Additional Block on SM Barrack Korangi Karachi, Construction of ANF Regional Directorate Quetta, Construction of ANF Police Station Panjgur, Construction of ANF Special Investigation Cell Islamabad and Extension of ANF academy Islamabad.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Senate Quetta Police Station Drugs Budget Panjgur Korangi Women All From Airport

Recent Stories

PM directs to expedite privatization process of Pu ..

PM directs to expedite privatization process of Public Sector Enterprises

10 minutes ago
 Yerevan Deems Necessary to Change Mutual Attitude ..

Yerevan Deems Necessary to Change Mutual Attitude of Turkish, Armenian Societies

12 minutes ago
 President asks ECP to give election date for elect ..

President asks ECP to give election date for elections in Punjab, KPK

24 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects construction progress on Ka ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects construction progress on Kalba University’s new buildin ..

25 minutes ago
 US Senator Menendez Greenlights Delivery of F-35 F ..

US Senator Menendez Greenlights Delivery of F-35 Fighter Jets to Greece

6 minutes ago
 Read Fest 2023 begins at GC University Lahore

Read Fest 2023 begins at GC University Lahore

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.