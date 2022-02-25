Senate body on National Health Services meets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination was held here under the Chairmanship of Senator Dr. Muhammad Humayun Mohmand on Thursday.

Matter regarding the decision of conducting the special professional exams for 600 students in the public colleges namely Jhalawan Medical College Khuzdar, Makran Medical College Turbat and Loralai Medical College in Balochistan, admitted before their recognition with the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) was discussed at length.

The committee along with the Ministry decided to give recommendations to the council to review the decision of conducting an additional professional exam which will correspond to the year of study completed by the student.

"The folly of either the PMDC or its successors or the Government of Balochistan should not be penalized by the Students" stated Senator Humayun Mohmand while directing the council to review its decision in the larger interest of justice.

Vice Chancellor Bolan University of Medical Health Sciences, Quetta Prof. Dr. Naqib Ullah Achakzai apprised the committee that the standard of education and invigilation was equivalent to that of the Bolan University of Medical Health Sciences, Quetta so an additional test for the students of these universities is unfair and unjust in the light of the facts of the matter.

He apprised the committee that various factors contributed to the delay in the recognition of these universities out of which the pandemic 2019 was the leading factor in the delay. The committee believed that the external factors in the delay of the recognition by the regulatory bodies should not be penalized by the students.

The committee gave recommendations to review the decision of the special exams of PMC by the Balochistan students.

The committee also decided to hold meetings with representation from the province and assistance by Prof. Dr. Naqib Ullah Achakzai, who is well versed with the facts of the matter to present the pledge of the students in a rationale manner. The committee sought a report on the matter within three weeks.

The bill titled The Islamabad Health Care Facilities Management Authority Bill 2022" moved by Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, Minister for Science and Technology on behalf of Zaheer-ud-Din Babar Awan, Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, in the Senate was passed by the Committee.

The Ministry presented that the bill will provide for the establishment of Islamabad Healthcare Facilities Management Authority for proper management, supervision and administration of healthcare facility management in the territorial limits of the Islamabad Capital Territory and for matters connected therewith.

The bill enables the authority to approve the budget of the authority and allocate funds to health institutions under its supervision. It will also ensure transparency of procedure for appointment, terms and conditions of services, disciplinary matters and other service matters for all employees under the direct or indirect authority of the International Health Management Associates (IHMA).

The bill titled "The Pakistan Nursing Council Amendment Bill 2022" moved by Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, Minister for Science and Technology on behalf of Zaheer-ud-Din Babar Awan, Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, was also unanimously passed by the Committee.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan presented that to amend and consolidate the law relating to education and training of Nursing and Midwives and Lady Health Visitors, an initiative was taken by National Health Task Reforms Force constituted by the prime minister to draft this bill.

The bill will ensure the competence of registered professionals of Pakistan Nursing Education professional conduct and practice within and outside Pakistan. The bill enables the inclusion of the Director General Nursing from each province, one Nurse or midwife from the Surgeon General of Armed forces, one from the Provincial Health Department, one from Public Sector hospital, and three members from civil society to be nominated by the prime minister in the Council.

The bill titled "Pakistan Psychological Council Bill 2021 moved by Senators Seemee Ezdi, Khalida Ateeb, and Mushahid Hussain Syed in the Senate was referred back to the Secretariat, to further refer it to the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Law for further deliberation.

The meeting was attended by Senators, Prof Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani, Fawzia Arshad, Sana Jamali, Dilawar Khan, Rubina Khalid, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, and Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan, Member National Assembly Riaz Fatyana and senior officials from the Ministry and its attached departments also attended the meeting.