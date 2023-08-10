Senate body on National Health Services meets

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand.

The meeting discussed the private member's bills, the Islamabad Capital Territory Injured Persons (Medical Aid) bill, 2023" introduced by Senator Prof. Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani on 24 July, 2023 and referred by the House to the committee for consideration and report.

The committee also discussed the private member's bills "the Pakistan Opportunistic Screening and Treatment of Hypertension bill, 2023, introduced by Senator Sania Nishtar in the house on 24 July, 2023 and referred by the house to the committee for consideration and report.

The committee discussed the election of National Council for Homeopathy (NCH) without implementing recommendations of the sub-committee of Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, forwarded by Nasir Ahmad Chaudhry.