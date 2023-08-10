Open Menu

Senate Body On National Health Services Meets

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2023 | 10:11 PM

Senate body on National Health Services meets

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand.

The meeting discussed the private member's bills, the Islamabad Capital Territory Injured Persons (Medical Aid) bill, 2023" introduced by Senator Prof. Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani on 24 July, 2023 and referred by the House to the committee for consideration and report.

The committee also discussed the private member's bills "the Pakistan Opportunistic Screening and Treatment of Hypertension bill, 2023, introduced by Senator Sania Nishtar in the house on 24 July, 2023 and referred by the house to the committee for consideration and report.

The committee discussed the election of National Council for Homeopathy (NCH) without implementing recommendations of the sub-committee of Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, forwarded by Nasir Ahmad Chaudhry.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Injured Islamabad Senate Nasir July

Recent Stories

Sikh community honours sacrifices to religious min ..

Sikh community honours sacrifices to religious minorities

2 seconds ago
 Nawaz Sharif to return next month to lead election ..

Nawaz Sharif to return next month to lead election campaign: PM

3 seconds ago
 NCSW launches commemorative stamp on gender-based ..

NCSW launches commemorative stamp on gender-based violence

5 seconds ago
 Govt urged to reduce consumption of sugary drinks

Govt urged to reduce consumption of sugary drinks

4 minutes ago
 CCPO inspects Mozang police station

CCPO inspects Mozang police station

4 minutes ago
 Under Training DSPs of Sindh Police visit CPO

Under Training DSPs of Sindh Police visit CPO

4 minutes ago
IPP notifies 38-Member Central Executive Committee ..

IPP notifies 38-Member Central Executive Committee

4 minutes ago
 CS directs all DCs to celebrate Independence Day i ..

CS directs all DCs to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner

7 minutes ago
 Early smoking cessation may boost survival in lung ..

Early smoking cessation may boost survival in lung cancer patients

7 minutes ago
 French holiday home in deadly fire 'breached safet ..

French holiday home in deadly fire 'breached safety norms'

7 minutes ago
 Mayor Sukkur hails sacrifices of minorities in cre ..

Mayor Sukkur hails sacrifices of minorities in creation of Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 Alleged dacoits killed, cop injured in police enco ..

Alleged dacoits killed, cop injured in police encounter

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan