Senate Body On Petroleum Discusses Oil And Gas Drilling, Third-party Sales
Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum met on Friday under the chairmanship of Senator Umer Farooq and discussed critical issues related to oil and gas drilling, third-party sales, and local development initiatives.
The committee received a detailed briefing on the drilling activities conducted by oil and gas companies over the past three years.
Senator Umer Farooq raised concerns about the outcomes of wells that have not been drilled for the past six months.
The Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division, explained that although initial 2D and 3D surveys have been completed, maintaining a technical team and evaluating potential opportunities is a time-intensive process requiring careful deliberation.
The committee chairman requested that comprehensive details on each oil and gas company and their achievements be presented at the next meeting.
The discussion also covered the recommendations from the Petroleum Division regarding third-party sales in the Badin-IV South Block.
Members noted that numerous items sold through third parties have caused national-level damage in Pakistan.
Officials indicated that based on the second inquiry recommendations, a request to suspend activities in the Badin-IV South Block has been submitted.
Senator Farooq acknowledged the members' concerns and suggested that a hearing date be communicated, allowing for a thorough discussion at the next meeting.
The committee also addressed the development efforts in the village of Ghurzandi, Tehsil Lachi, by MOL Company through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.
The chairman emphasized the need for effective utilization of these funds, highlighting the prolonged nature of the issue.
He pointed out discrepancies regarding the completion of a road previously mentioned to him, noting that it was reported as 2 kilometers when it was actually only 1 kilometer.
The Additional Secretary of the Petroleum Division informed the committee that political alignment or consensus is essential for progressing these initiatives.
In response to the local population's suffering, the committee recommended appointing a notable authority in the area to expedite the resolution of these issues.
Recent Stories
US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail
Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design
Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Qatar leadership agree to enhance cooperation, high-level exchanges56 seconds ago
-
AC checks prices of essential commodities1 minute ago
-
Mayor Sukkur holds review meeting of development projects1 minute ago
-
Collective role essential to eliminate corruption from society: Commissioner1 minute ago
-
Man killed in road mishap1 minute ago
-
SSP held Khuli Katchehry, resolved public complaints1 minute ago
-
Large number of people reach Lahore hospitals due to smog11 minutes ago
-
PM back to Islamabad after two-day Qatar visit11 minutes ago
-
2 get death penalty in Wah murder cases11 minutes ago
-
KP govt signs agreement for independent power transmission line11 minutes ago
-
Punjab farmers urged to grow more wheat11 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 helped 189,149 victims during October12 minutes ago