Senate Body On Petroleum Discusses Oil And Gas Drilling, Third-party Sales

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum met on Friday under the chairmanship of Senator Umer Farooq and discussed critical issues related to oil and gas drilling, third-party sales, and local development initiatives.

The committee received a detailed briefing on the drilling activities conducted by oil and gas companies over the past three years.

Senator Umer Farooq raised concerns about the outcomes of wells that have not been drilled for the past six months.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division, explained that although initial 2D and 3D surveys have been completed, maintaining a technical team and evaluating potential opportunities is a time-intensive process requiring careful deliberation.

The committee chairman requested that comprehensive details on each oil and gas company and their achievements be presented at the next meeting.

The discussion also covered the recommendations from the Petroleum Division regarding third-party sales in the Badin-IV South Block.

Members noted that numerous items sold through third parties have caused national-level damage in Pakistan.

Officials indicated that based on the second inquiry recommendations, a request to suspend activities in the Badin-IV South Block has been submitted.

Senator Farooq acknowledged the members' concerns and suggested that a hearing date be communicated, allowing for a thorough discussion at the next meeting.

The committee also addressed the development efforts in the village of Ghurzandi, Tehsil Lachi, by MOL Company through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

The chairman emphasized the need for effective utilization of these funds, highlighting the prolonged nature of the issue.

He pointed out discrepancies regarding the completion of a road previously mentioned to him, noting that it was reported as 2 kilometers when it was actually only 1 kilometer.

The Additional Secretary of the Petroleum Division informed the committee that political alignment or consensus is essential for progressing these initiatives.

In response to the local population's suffering, the committee recommended appointing a notable authority in the area to expedite the resolution of these issues.

