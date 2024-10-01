Senate Body On Petroleum Rejects PMDC Privatization
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum on Tuesday rejected the proposed privatization of the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC), voicing concerns over potential job losses.
Chaired by Senator Umer Farooq, the committee warned of the risk to 5,000 jobs if privatization proceeds.
Senator Manzoor Ahmed questioned the need for privatization, asserting that PMDC has been profitable over the past three years and urging the government to prioritize local employees. He argued that the corporation should not be privatized if it is not incurring losses.
In response, the Petroleum Authority clarified that PMDC’s inclusion in the privatization list aligns with the SOES Act 2023, and the decision was made by the cabinet.
The PMDC remains fully owned by the Federation, although concerns were raised by Senator Ahmed, who pointed out that the land was leased rather than owned outright by the Federation.
He also highlighted the need for modernization of PMDC’s outdated machinery, which has contributed to 80 fatalities over five years.
Senator Qurat-ul-Ain Marri raised the issue of provincial consultation, questioning how the Federation could privatize land belonging to the provinces without their input.
The Secretary of Petroleum clarified that only the corporate entity, not the leased land, was being privatized, and that further clarity would emerge once a financial advisor was appointed.
The committee also reviewed delays in the gas supply project for Gulistan Tehsil in Qilla Abdullah, which was inaugurated in 2015.
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan pointed out that a 5 km area was excluded from the project, preventing its initiation. The Director General of Gas informed the committee that Rs 500 million has been allocated for a 22 km gas pipeline, but progress has been hindered by a ban on additional gas connections imposed since 2021.
Senator Manzoor Ahmed raised concerns about villages along the pipeline route not receiving gas. In response, Senator Marri suggested implementing a policy to prioritize gas provision to areas adjacent to pipelines. The committee chair agreed that the gas connection policy required revision.
The committee also discussed dealer margins and operational policies for petroleum dealers. Representatives highlighted that banks deduct fees from fuel sales, such as 80 paisa for every Rs 100 in sales.
The Chairman of OGRA explained that while OGRA sets margins for Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and dealers, credit card deductions are a matter between dealers and banks.
The committee directed the Petroleum Dealers Association and OGRA to collaborate to resolve the issues, noting that the dealer margin had been set at Rs 8.64 last year, which included franchise fees.
Recent Stories
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT police arrest 15 criminals, drugs and weapons seized28 seconds ago
-
Two gangsters held, valuables and weapons recovered41 seconds ago
-
One killed, 2 other injured in road mishap48 seconds ago
-
PM vows further relief as inflation slows at lowest in last four years in Sept10 minutes ago
-
Denmark, Pakistan to jointly work for green energy transition, climate resilience10 minutes ago
-
IHC accepts ICA for hearing regarding election tribunal10 minutes ago
-
Life of mother, child to be secured under health support program: DC11 minutes ago
-
Court acquits Sindh's CM in Nooriabad project reference11 minutes ago
-
FDA court imposed Rs 4.353m fine on 820 violators11 minutes ago
-
Parents urged to support polio vaccination efforts11 minutes ago
-
95 shopkeepers arrested over violation of Price Control Act21 minutes ago
-
Young lawyers voice support for establishment of constitutional courts21 minutes ago