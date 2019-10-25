Senate body on Postal Services meeting adjourned

The meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Postal Services on Friday was adjourned due to the absence of Minister and Senior Joint Secretary, Postal Services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Postal Services on Friday was adjourned due to the absence of Minister and Senior Joint Secretary, Postal Services.

The Committee took serious notice of this and was of the view that Parliamentary Committees were a crucial forum and must be taken seriously.

Members asserted that strict action must be taken against both the Minister and Sr. Joint Secretary. They said that this was a breach of privilege of Parliament and only through Parliamentary committee recommendations things could progress.

It was also stressed that according to the rules of procedure no one below the rank of Additional Secretary or equivalent might brief the Committees of Parliament.

It was decided that Committee members would meet Chairman Senate on Monday and brief him of the situation.

Chaired by Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Sheikh, the meeting was attended by Senator Mohsin Aziz, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Senator Naseebullah Bazai, Senator Rana Mahmood ul Hassan, Senator Anwar Lal Dean, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Senator Aurangzeb Khan and senior officers from Pakistan Post Office Department.