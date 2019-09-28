(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ):The first meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety was held here at Parliament House in chair of Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Chairman of the committee.

Secretary Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shahista Suhail briefed the committee in details regarding Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division on its overall working and performance.

The committee was informed that Ehsaas goals are aligned with its four pillars and conceptual framework through which the 134 initiatives link with the pillars.

The four pillars were includes countering elite capture, social safety nets, human capital and creating jobs and livelihood opportunities.

Countering Elite Capture are well organized and hence they control political and economic resources.

Tahafuz will be Pakistan's first shock-oriented precision safety net and Kifalat enables financial and digital inclusion through the "One Women, One Account" initiative.

Third pillar is Human Capital which will cover issues related to education, health and malnutrition. Efforts would be made for creating jobs for the poor and livelihood opportunities.

Secretary Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety informed the committee that Ehsaas is a multi-sectoral and multi-stakeholder strategy.

She further said the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD), now popularly known as the 'Ehsaas Ministry' was established in April 2019.

"The one-window Ehsaas is being established, which will facilitate citizen's access to all the social protectiob programmes and online public goods. The committee appreciated government for initiating special program to counter poverty and bring people under one roof.

Senator Rubina Khalid lauded performance of PBM, adding that it was providing outstanding services.

The committee was informed that federal government would provide health cards to people of merged districts of erstwhile Federallay Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Thar, Sindh province.

The chairman of the committee said it was first meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety.

He said the committee would make efforts to provide all possible support to the new division. Members of the committee including Senator Dr Asif Kirmani, Senator Nighat Mirza, Senator Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum, Senator Engr Rukhsana Zuberi, Senator Rubina Khalid and Senator Manzoor Ahmed were also attended the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), CEO Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and Managing Director of Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Bhopi.