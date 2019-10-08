Senate body orders inquiry into sexual harassment case

Victims of Harassment at Workplace approached to Senate Standing Committee on Interior to present their case on Tuesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th October, 2019) Victims of Harassment at Workplace approached to Senate Standing Committee on Interior to present their case on Tuesday.In this regard a written application was given to Chairman Standing Committee on Interior, Rehman Malik, committee has ordered Chief Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner to conduct an inquiry and also formed a sub-committee headed by Senator Sheikh Ateeq and asked the subcommittee to report the senate body on the matter.

While talking to media, Senator Rehman Malik said that if the accused were found guilty, they would be given punishment as per law.It is worth mentioning here that more than 14 cases of sexual harassment at workplace were reported in Polyclinic Hospital during last month, victims have also registered their complaints on Prime Minister Citizen Portal, and also with Federal Ombudsperson on Sexual Harassment at Workplace.