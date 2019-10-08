UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body Orders Inquiry Into Sexual Harassment Case

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 10:09 PM

Senate body orders inquiry into sexual harassment case

Victims of Harassment at Workplace approached to Senate Standing Committee on Interior to present their case on Tuesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th October, 2019) Victims of Harassment at Workplace approached to Senate Standing Committee on Interior to present their case on Tuesday.In this regard a written application was given to Chairman Standing Committee on Interior, Rehman Malik, committee has ordered Chief Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner to conduct an inquiry and also formed a sub-committee headed by Senator Sheikh Ateeq and asked the subcommittee to report the senate body on the matter.

While talking to media, Senator Rehman Malik said that if the accused were found guilty, they would be given punishment as per law.It is worth mentioning here that more than 14 cases of sexual harassment at workplace were reported in Polyclinic Hospital during last month, victims have also registered their complaints on Prime Minister Citizen Portal, and also with Federal Ombudsperson on Sexual Harassment at Workplace.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Rehman Malik Media

Recent Stories

Egypt's Giza zoo loses Naima, its last elephant

2 minutes ago

Shipwreck in Mediterranean Raises 2019 Migrant Dea ..

2 minutes ago

Imran is admitting his failure : Siraj-ul-Haq

2 minutes ago

Senate's body for APC on Kashmir issue

2 minutes ago

Putin, Russian Security Council Members Discussed ..

7 minutes ago

US Apprehensions on Southern Border Drop for Fourt ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.