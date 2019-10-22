UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Passes FGEHA Bill, 2019 With Majority Vote After Amendments

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 08:26 PM

Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Woks on Tuesday passed the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Bill, 2019 with majority vote and directed to incorporate the amendments in it, suggested by the members of the body

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Woks on Tuesday passed the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Bill, 2019 with majority vote and directed to incorporate the amendments in it, suggested by the members of the body.

The bill was tabled during Senate session on September 3, 2019 by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati on behalf of Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema. It was referred to the committee for further deliberations and suggestions on it.

The bill suggests to establish the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority for the purposes of planning and development of housing schemes for serving and retired Federal Government employees and other specified groups.

Secretary Housing and Works Dr. Imran Zeb Khan told the Committee that the same bill had been tabled before the committee twice and detailed deliberations were made on it.

Chairman, Committee Senator Mir Kabir Ahmed Muhammad Shahi told that members of the committee had reviewed the bill and expressed reservations on it.

He said that it should be ensured that private property should not be acquired forcibly on Deputy Commissioner Rate and its value should be assessed as per market rate with tax exemption.

It was further asked that Secretary should be Director General of the Authority instead of Member. Secretary Housing and Works assured that amendments would be incorporated following the directions of the Committee following which Senators Naseeb Ullah Bazai, Lt General (Retd) Salahuddin Trimzi, Sardar Muhammad Yaqub Khan Nasir, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, Dr Asad Ashraf and Mirza Muhammad Afridi gave their votes in favor of the bill.

Senators Behrmand Khan Tangi and Anwer Lal Deen opposed the bill. However, the legislative proposal was approved with majority vote. Chief Executive Officer FGEHA Waseem Hyat Bajwa and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

