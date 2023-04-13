UrduPoint.com

Senate Body Passes Int'l Institute Of Technology Culture And Health Sciences Bill, 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Senate Body passes Int'l Institute of Technology Culture and Health Sciences Bill, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training, in a meeting held here on Thursday passed the International Institute of Technology Culture and Health Sciences Bill, 2022.

Chaired by Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui, the meeting was attended by Senator Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Senator Fawzia Arshad, Senator Jam Mahtab Hussain Dahar, Senator Kamran Murtaza, senior officers of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed.

Chairman Committee Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui stressed the need for systems to be put in place so that unethical practices in the education system were curbed. He stressed the need for HEC to devise a system of rules and conditions that ensures that the Charter granted by HEC to any person or institution was not transferred to any other entity.

He further stressed the need for ensuring that all pre-requisites were in place before issuing Clearance Certificates.

Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui said that the Clearance Certificate once issued for either of the House must be considered valid for the other as well.

The Chairman HEC, while clarifying his position, put forward certain cases that had caused the Organization to exercise extreme caution while dealing with issues related to the grant of the Charter.

Taking up the matter of the National Technology Council Act and issues of technologists regarding their service issues raised by Senator Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui directed the Ministry to give a complete briefing on the issue in the next meeting.

He also inquired about details of issuance of notification for appointment/posting of Junior Lady Teachers at Islamabad Model Colleges and other similar institutions of learning that have been hiring teachers on daily wages.

Siddiqui stressed the need to remove all injustices from the system and ensure that the men and women who serve in academia were held in high regard and ensured their rights.

Related Topics

Islamabad Senate Technology Education Mukhtar Ahmed Women HEC All From

Recent Stories

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

1 hour ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

1 hour ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 2023 League

3 hours ago
 Implementation of economic emergency is not inappr ..

Implementation of economic emergency is not inappropriate in any case for the st ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.