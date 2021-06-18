UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Passes Islamabad Rent Restriction Amendment Bill 2020

Fri 18th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Interior here on Friday passed Islamabad Rent Restriction Amendment Bill 2020, moved by Senator Seemi Ezdi.

The Committee which met with Senator Mohsin Aziz in the chair, also passed Pakistan Arms (Amendment) Bill 2021, moved by the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.

The Islamabad Capital Territory food Safety Bill 2020, moved by Senator Fawzia Arshad was pending and a Special Committee was constituted for further deliberation.

While taking up Public Petitions, an appeal from overseas Pakistanis to save their life savings was heard and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) was directed to submit a complete report within 10 days with complete details.

The case of an unauthorized encroachment on farm house near Dargah Shah, Mirpur Sakro, was disposed off.

Among other Senators, the meeting was attended by Leader of the Opposition Yousuf Raza Gillani, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Saifullah Abro, Samina Mumtaz, Faisal Saleem Rehman, Shahdat Awan, Fawzia Arshad, Faisal Ali Sabzwari, Ahmed Khan and senior officers from the Ministry of Interior, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sindh and Punjab Police along with all concerned.

