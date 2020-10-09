UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Passes Resolution Against Kashmiris' Oppression By Indian Forces

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 04:39 PM

The Senate Committee on Interior Friday unanimously passed a resolution condemning Indian forces constant oppression of the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Senate Committee on Interior Friday unanimously passed a resolution condemning Indian forces constant oppression of the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The resolution, moved and read out by Chairman Committee Senator Abdul Rehman Malik, condemned the speech of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi he delivered at the 75th session of United Nations General Assembly.

It said the Indian prime minister had not uttered a single word about the longest military curfew in the IIOJK, which had entered the 431st day.

The resolution said the committee disapproved the silence and non-seriousness attitude of the United Nations towards Indian brutalities on the innocent people of the IIOJK.

It also regretted that no member of the UN except Turkey had voiced concern over the Indian forces brutalities in the occupied Kashmir.

Pointing out the longest curfew in the valley, it said the committee urged the UN to implement the resolutions, approved by its Security Council on Kashmir, at the earliest.

The resolution demanded of the government to move the UN and the International Court of Justice against Modi.

It passionately called upon the government to raise the Kashmir issue at all International forums in a more effective and befitting manner.

"We always initiate our committee's proceeding with strong condemnation of the Indian brutalities in Kashmir," said the committee chairman.

He said the committee had been counting the days of Indian curfews in the IIOJK as the darkest part of the history.

The senate panel also discussed the Islamabad Capital Territory Criminal Prosecution Service Bill, 2020, which was moved by Senator Javed Abbasi.

Appreciating Javed Abbasi, the committee chairman said the senator had made extensive efforts to present the bill.

He said the Federal capital had turned into a province but legal formalities were yet to be completed. It was a need of the hour to redress the legal complications, faced by the district administration, he added.

The committee deferred the bill till next session of the committee for further discussion.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Watersides Safety Bill 2020, moved by Javed Abbasi, also came under discussion. The body gave one-week time to the government for their input on the bill.

