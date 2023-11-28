Senate body passes 'The Pakistan Council for Science and Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2023'

(@FahadShabbir)

The Senate's Standing Committee on Science and Technology on Tuesday unanimously passed "The Pakistan Council for Science and Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2023"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The Senate's Standing Committee on Science and Technology on Tuesday unanimously passed "The Pakistan Council for Science and Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2023".

The committee, which met with Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen in the chair at the Parliament House, was told by the mover Senator Shahadat Awan that the bill was aimed at maintaining parliamentary oversight over the Council by making it mandatory for the body to submit its annual report to the Parliament.

While discussing the implementation status of recommendations, the Secretary of Ministry of Science & Technology (MoST) Ali Raza Bhutta stated that the ministry had complied with the committee's recommendations, and had submitted its report in that regard.

He also briefed the committee on the pending promotions in all departments, especially Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), and the reasons for delay.

Ali Raza Bhutta mentioned that the promotions were pending due to the absence of a regular director general and inter-departmental disputes in the PSQCA. The ministry had, however, directed the Authority to expedite the pending promotion cases, he added.

Regarding vacant posts, the Secretary MoST stated that the ministry had scrapped the ongoing process due to the committee's suspicions, and new posts would be announced after analyzing the required workforce of PSQCA.

The committee recommended the ministry to continue recruitment after addressing all the lacunas.

The committee was briefed on the terms, conditions, and tenure of the existing Director General of the Pakistan Halal Authority.

The Secretary MoST said that the current DG, Akhtar Ahmed Bughio, was appointed on April 10, 2023, for a term of three years, and his period was extended in May 2023 for further three years, entitled to all perks and privileges of Grade 21 of the civil services.

The Senate body also deliberated on the recovery of Rs 2.5 million in unjustified benefits from the DG PHA.

The DG PSQCA stated that it transpired from the initial inquiry that the money was transferred without following prescribed rules. A detailed report would be submitted to the committee upon the conclusion of the investigation, he added.

The committee also discussed the inquiry conducted on the illegal appointment of Ali Bux Soomro and Khalid Ahmad Bulbani in the PSQCA.

The DG PSQCA said according to the PSQCA records, no inquiry had been conducted against the mentioned individuals, and they were recruited following all the required procedures.

Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen stated that a copy of an inquiry had been submitted before the committee, indicating that an inquiry was initiated against the said individuals for illegal appointments.

The Secretary MoST maintained that the ministry would investigate the matter and submit its report to the committee upon conclusion.

Senators Dr Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, Sana Jamali, Engr Rukhsana Zuberi, Dr Afnan Ullah Khan, Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo and Shahadat Awan, besides the senior officers of relevant departments attended the meeting.