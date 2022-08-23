Senate body passes ' The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Bill,2022'

The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Tuesday passed the Bill titled "The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Bill,2022" by majority votes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Tuesday passed the Bill titled "The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Bill,2022" by majority votes.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla and Senator Kauda Babar moved the bill in the meeting chaired by Senator Dr.Muhammad Humayun Mohmand.

The Committee Chairman gave his dissent on the bill.

Minister For National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC),Abdul Qadir Patel maintained that under the bill, Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) would be conducted by the provinces through Public Universities and the council would have representation of all provinces, health bodies and universities.

He added that the bill would abolish the previous practice in which the members were nominated by the prime minister.

Furthermore, the bill would also repeal the National Licensing Examination which was conducted to provide Licenses to medical students of the native universities.

The committee also passed another bill titled "The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS),2022" by majority votes of ratio 7:1. The bill was introduced by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla. Abdul Qadir Patel,Minister for NHSRC commented that the bill would repeal the Federal Medical Teaching Institutes Act 2021 and its autonomous position and would come under the direct control of the ministry.

He said that the former act had made the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Islamabad disastrous, one which could not procure even an MRI machine from last one year.

While debating on the public petition submitted by Mehrab Saqib regarding the rules and regulations for Bachelor of Eastern Medicine and Surgery, the chair directed the Chairman Higher education Commission (HEC) to remove the word "Surgery" from nomenclature and confirmed whether the word surgery has been mentioned in Unani, Ayruvedic and Homeopathetic Practitioner Act 1965 or not. He suggested that the word should be removed from the Degree's issued so far and directed the Chairman HEC to extend collaboration with the universities in that regard.

The senate body also discussed the unlawful degree courses of Bachelor in Dermatology offered by various universities and illegal practice by unqualified Dermatologist.

Rector of University of Lahore,Dr.Muhammad Ashraf apprised the committee that the nomenclature of Degree is Bachelor in Dermatology Technology and its aim was to provide technicians who could assist doctors in their practices.

Senator Dr.Muhammad Humayun Mohmand maintained that the ambiguity regarding this aforementioned Bachelor Programs would be eliminated and directed the HEC to make efforts for the same.

The meeting was attended by Senator Fawzia Arshad,Senator Sana Jamali,Senator Rubina Khalid,Senator Jam Mahtab Hussain Dahar,Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi,Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim,Senator Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo,Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen,Minister for National Health Services,Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel, Special Secretary for Health Mirza Nasir ud Din Mashhood Ahmad, HEC Chairman Dr.Mukhtar Ahmed and other concerned officers.