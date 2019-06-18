Senate Body Passes "The Post Office Bill, 2019"

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Postal Services on Tuesday unanimously passed "The Post Office Bill, 2019" here in a meeting held at Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) Hall Parliament Lodges, Islamabad.

The meeting was chaired by Member of the Committee Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi.

The meeting was also attended by members of the committee including Senator Anwar Lal Din and Senator Khushbakht Shujat.

Chairperson of the committee Khushbakht Shujat did not chair the meeting due to deliberations on her Bill "The Post Office Bill, 2019".

Chairing the meeting, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi said that this bill will prove beneficial for people and postal department, adding that old system of postal services should be revamped.

Mover of the Bill, Senator Khushbakht Shujat said that bill would be beneficial for the country, adding that all the members of Senate should support it in the Upper House of the Parliament House.

It may be mentioned here that "The Post Office Bill, 2019", introduced by Senator Khushbakht Shujat, in the Senate, in its sitting held on March 4th, 2019 and referred by the Chairman Senate to the Senate Standing Committee on Postal Services for consideration and finalizing the report for presentation in the House.

Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi directed Pakistan Post to present detail report of vacant posts in the department.

Earlier, the committee was informed that no induction has been made on the 4,000 vacant posts so far due to stay order.

The committee expressed displeasure over the delay in induction process and directed Pakistan Post to initiate inductions as soon possible.

The committee said that Pakistan Post has a big scope to move forward and fresh induction on vacant posts would beneficial for the department.