Senate Body Passes 'Zakat, Ushr (Amendment) Bill, 2023' To Address Legal Impediments

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Senate body passes 'Zakat, Ushr (Amendment) Bill, 2023' to address legal impediments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The Senate Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety in its meeting on Saturday deliberated upon crucial matters concerning poverty alleviation and social safety.

Chaired by Senator Kamran Murtaza, the Committee unanimously passed 'The Zakat and Ushr (Amendment) Bill, 2023,' a legislative proposition introduced by Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri.

The Bill aims to address longstanding legal impediments that have hindered the efficient re-allocation of the 'Zakat and Ushr' subject from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to the recently established Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, a transition initiated in 2019.

During the session, Yusuf Khan, Secretary Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety provided valuable insights into the challenges faced during the transfer of the 'Zakat and Ushr' subject.

He said that this amendment was timely and crucial to overcoming these legal hurdles as the proposed amendment was seeking streamlining the process and ensuring a smooth transition of responsibilities to the Ministry.

Distinguished attendees at the Committee's meeting included Senator Danesh Kumar and Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad, who contributed insightful perspectives to the discussion.

Additionally, Secretary Yusuf Khan, along with other senior officers from relevant departments, were actively engaged in the proceedings.

This unanimous decision by the Committee underscored the commitment of Pakistan's legislative body to address critical issues in poverty alleviation and social safety.

As the nation takes strides toward a more cohesive and effective governance structure, the passing of the "The Zakat and Ushr (Amendment) Bill, 2023" would mark a significant leap forward in ensuring the well-being of its citizens.

