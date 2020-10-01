UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body Rebukes Lahore CCPO Over Controversial Remarks About Motorway Incident Victim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:19 PM

Senate body rebukes Lahore CCPO over controversial remarks about motorway incident victim

The Senate's Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Thursday rebuked Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umer Sheikh over his controversial remarks regarding the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway rape incident victim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Senate's Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Thursday rebuked Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umer Sheikh over his controversial remarks regarding the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway rape incident victim.

"Since the victim woman was an overseas Pakistani, this committee condemns the CCPO's remarks, which have hurt the sentiments of entire Pakistani diaspora abroad," Senator Hilal-ur-Rehman observed while chairing the meeting here at the Parliament Lodges.

The CCPO had reportedly expressed surprise over the woman's decision of travelling on a deserted route at late night, besides not checking her vehicle's fuel prior to the journey.

Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt said the overseas Pakistanis had been voicing their concern in the wake of the incident and two expatriate families had already cancelled their visit to the country.

He underlined the need of informing the expats about secure routes and roads prior to their visit to the country. The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) should post such information on its website.

Secretary OP&HRD Dr�Muhammad Hashim Popalzai agreed to the suggestion and assured the committee that the protocols for expats would be placed on the OPF's website, while such information was already posted on the website of the Ministry of Aviation.

He, however, warned that such initiative might scare the overseas Pakistanis or foreigners, who had been planning to visit the country for tourism.

Senator Butt insisted," The initiative is aimed at not to scare them but to put them on comfort." Senator Muhammad Ayub, however, repudiated the suggestion and said before taking such step, it must be kept in mind that the tourism promotion was the government's priority.

The committee also took a briefing from the officials of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) regarding the EOBI's properties in litigation.

The FIA official informed the committee that many years ago, the Supreme Court had taken suo motu of a matter, pertaining to the purchase of some 18 properties by the then EOBI management at exorbitant prices. The apex court, however, had cleared two of them.

He said the court had asked the EOBI to decide whether it was keen to retain the properties or wanted to take its money back along with compound interest.

The EOBI official told the committee that it had decided to retain some properties and sought recovery of the principle amount along with the interest for the rest.

The committee, after taking briefing from the FIA and EOBI officials, decided to write a letter to the apex court for wrapping up the matter at the earliest as it involved huge money that could be utilized for the welfare of pensioners.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Senate Supreme Court Suo Motu Police Motorway Parliament Expats Visit Vehicle Money Federal Investigation Agency Women Post From Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE ministers, senior officials offer condolences ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional d ..

21 minutes ago

AED3.89 bn of weekly real estate transactions in D ..

1 hour ago

ERC intensifies humanitarian, development efforts ..

2 hours ago

ADDED signs cooperation agreement with ADQ to supp ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.