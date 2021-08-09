(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Interior Monday received briefing on organizational structure, functioning and performance of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The committee meeting which was chaired by Senator Mohsin Aziz received detailed updates on functioning of NADRA and steps to further improve the performance of the authority.

Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik informed the committee that they would soon launch a process for verification of the computerized national identity card (CNIC).

He said that the authority had started an operation against corrupt elements and 47 employees were being suspended for their alleged role in the wrongdoings.

He added a process had been launched for re-verification of the CNICs.

He said that efforts were being made to make the authority at par with international organizations' standard. He said that several measures had been taken to issue CNIC to illegal or unauthorized persons.

The committee was also informed about average number of CNICs being issued during a month with province-wise break-up besides measures being taken for timely issuance of CNICs in accordance with the pace of increase in the population of the country.

The committee was also informed about the procedure and timeline being adopted for issuance of fingerprint reports to the police to trace out criminals.