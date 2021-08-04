Senate body receives briefing on National Health Laboratory

Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Wednesday received a briefing on performance, equipment, and testing services of National Health Laboratory (NHL), Chak Shahzad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Wednesday received a briefing on performance, equipment, and testing services of National Health Laboratory (NHL), Chak Shahzad.

Earlier, the committee members along with the chairman standing committee Dr Muhammad Hamayun Mehmund visited the Drug Regularity Authority of Pakistan's (DRAP) laboratory and expressed their concerns over the worst hygiene situation and the condition of the equipment.

The committee members were of the view that being the major regulatory body, the DRAP should take matters seriously and maintain the quality of the laboratory. They also sought details of laboratory equipment from DRAP officials.

The DRAP officials informed the committee members that the DRAP laboratory successfully conducted the trial of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The committee members said that many officials of the National Institute of Health (NIH) have been working with additional charges and asked to make a timeframe to fill the vacant posts.

The chairman committee said that the audit report will be presented in the next committee meeting and directed the officials of the Ministry of National Health Services to sit with Planning Commission to activate the old PC-1 and submit a report to the committee. He also asked to inform the committee about their reforms in six months.