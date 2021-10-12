UrduPoint.com

Senate Body Receives Briefing On NIRM, MDCAT Exam

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:00 PM

Senate body receives briefing on NIRM, MDCAT exam

Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, regulations and Coordination on Tuesday received a briefing on functioning, performance and future plans of National Institute of Rehabilitation and Management (NIRM).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, regulations and Coordination on Tuesday received a briefing on functioning, performance and future plans of National Institute of Rehabilitation and Management (NIRM).

The committee meeting which was chaired by Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani raised various questions on availability of services to the incoming patients and standard of available services at NIRM.

The committee also sought details of company which conducted MDCAT test across the country.

In a briefing Executive Director NIRM Dr Shabana Saleem informed the committee members that presently the hospital was providing 160-bed facility to the patients, which was working under the Ministry of National Health Services since 2018.

She said that artificial limbs were prepared at NIRM besides other services like speech therapy. She added the hospital was extending its free services to the patients with the support of international organizations and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

She said that there was no trend of providing support to NIRM by international organizations in cash.

She said that steps were being taken to improve the services at NIRM. She added that the Neurology department was the need of the hour as so far no such department was operating in NIRM.

She said that the main focus of the hospital was on rehabilitation of patients. She added the hospital was offering medical services to patients related with the plastic surgeries, ENT and orthopedics.

Additional Secretary Ministry of National Health Services, Nabeel Awan assured the committee members that the government will ensure availability of senior doctors at hospitals during duty hours.

He said that the ministry will take strict action against all those doctors who were habitual of remaining absent from their duties in hospitals. He assured that all nonfunctional MRI machines will start functioning soon.

He said that the ministry was ready to purchase medical devices and machinery like MRI machines and efforts were being made to manage funds for the purpose. He added the ministry was well aware of the demands of the public hospitals and was working on these demands.

He informed the committee that MDCAT test was a computer-based examination and added that the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) tried to ensure transparency in the system.

He said that on receiving complaints from students and parents, the post-MDCAT reevaluation was conducted by Quaid-e-Azam University.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Company Nabeel 2018 All From Government

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Festival reveals new media visual ide ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival reveals new media visual identity for 2021

1 minute ago
 SHIPCO and GE mark ‘first fire’ of second gas ..

SHIPCO and GE mark ‘first fire’ of second gas turbine at Hamriyah IPP in Sha ..

1 minute ago
 HFZA inks investment deal with ArcelorMittal DSTC ..

HFZA inks investment deal with ArcelorMittal DSTC FZE, leases 1.38 million sq. f ..

2 minutes ago
 Reports of widespread corruption in Afghan regimes ..

Reports of widespread corruption in Afghan regimes under US occupation

1 minute ago
 Knowledge based economy is essential for the count ..

Knowledge based economy is essential for the country's development: KU VC

1 minute ago
 RPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances o ..

RPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances of citizens

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.