Senate body receives briefing on novel coronavirus situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination on Wednesday had a briefing on current situation and efforts of the government to protect Pakistanis from carrying novel coronavirus disease.

The committee meeting which was chaired by Senator Ghaus Niazi received briefing on the disease and government's steps to avoid from spread of this disease from the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

Dr Mirza informed the body that the government had taken all possible measures to protect citizens from coronavirus and its spread in the country. He added there was no coronavirus patient in the country.

He said Pakistan embassy in China was also in touch with the Pakistani students in China and four Pakistan students who were suffering from coronavirus disease were gradually improving and they were stable now.

He said that the government had adopted special measures at all airports of the country while in early days, all flights from China were suspended.

He added now flights from China started arriving in Islamabad and Karachi where all preventive measures had been adopted.

He said that instructions had been issued to all major hospitals to make arrangements to receive the possible cases and provide them necessary care.

He said that a daily basis meeting was being held to monitor the situation and revising the facilities and services plan for the suspected patients.

He however made it clear that so far no Coronavirus patient was received at any hospital.

Dr Mirza said that he was personally monitoring the situation and meeting every 48 hours with heads of hospitals, health institutions and all relevant departments to review the situation.

He said that the ministry had established contact with all provincial chief ministers, provincial health departments and relevant ministries including interior dealing with Immigration, Aviation Division and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to ensure there was seamless coordination and that efforts were synergized, timely and effective.

He said the NIH had already issued an advisory and alert on Novel Coronavirus to all provincial health departments and specially Points of Entries (PoEs) at all airports and ground crossing in the country.

He said the advisory was issued with a purpose to alert and sensitize the health staff all over the country to remain vigilant about any suspected cases coming from affected areas of China and for early detection of suspected cases of novel Coronavirus infection.

He said the NIH had activated its Emergency Operations Center to monitor the international dynamics of disease and coordination with Central Health Establishment (CHE), World Health Organizations (WHO) and provincial health departments for national prevention and control.

He said those who had or a person near them had traveled to or from China, within the last 14 days and developed suggestive symptoms including unexplained fever, cough or breathing difficulty, should seek medical attention.