Senate Body Receives Briefing On Performance Of FGPC Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 08:25 PM

Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination on Monday received a briefing on the performance and service delivery system of the Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital

The committee meeting chaired by Senator Dr. Muhammad Humayun Mohmand received a detailed briefing on the overall work, performance, and shortfall of various medical, surgical, and laboratory equipment in the FGPC hospital.

The committee members presented various suggestions and proposals for making further improvements in the services of the hospital. Members also sought details of the present status of construction of the additional building of FGPC in G-11.

The briefing was also given by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on the present status of Communicable Disease Centre, National Institute of Health (NIH) and suggested various proposals for making it effectively functional.

The ministry briefed the committee on measures taking to curb quackery, medical and surgical procedures being carried out by quacks, over-prescription, and online prescription of medicines and medical and laboratory tests in the country.

The committee members raised questions and urged to take measures to restrain non-entitled persons to use the word doctor.

