Senate body receives briefing on private medical colleges' fee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination on Thursday received briefing on fee structure of private medical colleges.

The meeting Chaired by Amir Waliuddin received briefing from Federal Minister for National Health Services Mustafa Kamal on the fee structure of private medical colleges.

The committee was informed that a special committee was formed under the leadership of the Deputy Prime Minister to determine the fees.

The committee, under the Deputy Prime Minister’s supervision, recommended the fee structure for private medical colleges, said Mustafa Kamal.

The committee has decided to set the fee for private medical colleges at up to 1.8 million rupees, according to Mustafa Kamal.

Some private medical colleges will be allowed to set fees up to 2.5 million rupees conditionally, he said.

The Minister said a third-party review will be required to permit the 2.5 million rupee fee, private medical colleges will be allowed to increase the fee by 500,000 rupees annually, he added.