UrduPoint.com

Senate Body Receives Briefing On Regional Changing Situation

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 08:20 PM

Senate body receives briefing on regional changing situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Monday received a briefing on changing situation in the region with a particular focus on the Afghanistan situation.

The departments concerned of the ministry of Interior briefed the committee on maintaining law and order and national security with special reference to steps taken to check illegal immigrants or Afghan refugees due to the changing situation in the neighboring country.

The members were informed that although the situation in Afghanistan poses a challenging situation to Pakistan, however, as part of the border management regime, an elaborate security mechanism has been deployed along the western border.

Over the period of time, these measures have proved to be very effective in controlling illegal immigrants while an effective anti-smuggling and narcotics mechanism has significantly reduced such illegal attempts, they added.

The committee was also briefed on the major infrastructure developed as part of the border management regime. These included the construction of 54 forts in the Bajaur district, 61 in Mohmand, and 90 in Khyber.

It was informed that besides solar lights, movement detection radars, thermal weapon sights, and other measures have been put in place to check the movement of illegal immigrants. There was a strict checking mechanism at borders to block illegal movements while the only movement with legal documents was allowed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Senate Law And Order Border Refugee Weapon

Recent Stories

SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for student ..

SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for students

36 minutes ago
 MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tes ..

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tests nationwide

1 hour ago
 UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in governm ..

UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in government modernisation

1 hour ago
 The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announ ..

The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announces pre-orders for much awaite ..

1 hour ago
 Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s f ..

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s future diplomats

2 hours ago
 34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.