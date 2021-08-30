Senate body receives briefing on regional changing situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Monday received a briefing on changing situation in the region with a particular focus on the Afghanistan situation.

The departments concerned of the ministry of Interior briefed the committee on maintaining law and order and national security with special reference to steps taken to check illegal immigrants or Afghan refugees due to the changing situation in the neighboring country.

The members were informed that although the situation in Afghanistan poses a challenging situation to Pakistan, however, as part of the border management regime, an elaborate security mechanism has been deployed along the western border.

Over the period of time, these measures have proved to be very effective in controlling illegal immigrants while an effective anti-smuggling and narcotics mechanism has significantly reduced such illegal attempts, they added.

The committee was also briefed on the major infrastructure developed as part of the border management regime. These included the construction of 54 forts in the Bajaur district, 61 in Mohmand, and 90 in Khyber.

It was informed that besides solar lights, movement detection radars, thermal weapon sights, and other measures have been put in place to check the movement of illegal immigrants. There was a strict checking mechanism at borders to block illegal movements while the only movement with legal documents was allowed.