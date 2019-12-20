UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Recommends Construction Of Two By Passes At Loralai

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 05:17 PM

Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas Friday recommended the construction of two by-passes at Loralai during the next year's Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for smooth flow of traffic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas Friday recommended the construction of two by-passes at Loralai during the next year's Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for smooth flow of traffic.

Similarly, regarding the by-pass in Muslim Bagh, the committee was told by National Highway Authority (NHA) that the project was in design phase.

The committee observed that the commitment was given in the committee on communications around 4 months earlier that the land is also available and will not be costly than the present price. The committee was assured that the matter will be again taken up with planning for review of the alignment.

For the by-pass in Zhob, the committee was told that the project was a part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and was an approved project.

The Committee recommended that this should be processed separately and may be funded by PSDP.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship Senator Usman Khan Kakar here at the Parliament House on Friday and was attended among others by Senators Nighat Mirza, Moulvi Faiz Muhammad, Kalsoom Parveen, Gianchand, Anwar Lal Deen, Secretary Communications, representative from NHA and planning.

The Committee was also briefed on action taken by National Highway Authority's food lands acquisition/authorisation and rendering process of construction of roads/motorways from Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob-Quetta-Khuchlak in less developed areas in Balochistan province.

Regarding Chakdara-Kalam road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the Committee appreciated the efficient construction in the project which has reduced the travel time form 4 hours to 1 hour and will also lead to increased tourism.

