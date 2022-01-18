Senate body recommends forming women volunteer core group in remote areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs Senator Taj Haider on Tuesday recommended forming a women volunteer core group in remote areas to provide services to them at doorstep.

"These volunteer groups will be fruitful in enlarging the registration of female voters", he further underlined. He stated this in a meeting held here at Parliament House under the chairmanship of him.

The officials from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) briefed the committee of the efforts being made to reduce gender gap in voter lists in the country. The officials also briefed that consultations with Women Parliamentarians of different provinces were also being made to reduce gender gap in the country. The committee further informed that campaigns were conducted in the Constituencies with more than 10pc gender gap, the officials informed.

There were 71 constituencies in Khyber Pakhtunklhwa, 42 in Balochistan, 54 in Sindh and 114 in Punjab, they added.

The officials apprised the committee that before the start of campaign, the gender gap was 12.37 million which was reduced to 10.7 million by 10 January 2022 with the collaboration of NADRA.

Senator Farooq Hamid Naek inquired whether the ECP officials had made any efforts regarding registration of Transgender voters. In reply to that, ECP officials remarked that efforts in this regard were also being made and a detailed report will be submitted to the committee in the next meeting.

Senator Farooq Hamid Naek suggested that there was need to change the mindset of male members of the society.

These were the male members who stop women from getting National Identification Certificate (NIC), he further stressed.

Chairman Committee Senator Taj Haider deferred the agendas regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and scrutiny on foreign funding to the next meeting as the committee was of opinion that ECP had not yet finalized his reports regarding the afore mentioned agendas.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Senator Abida Muhammad Azeem, Senator Farooq Hamid Naek, Senator Kamran Murtaza, Senator Prof.Sajid Mir, and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and others officials of ECP and ERRA as well.