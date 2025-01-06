Open Menu

Senate Body Recommends Housing Ministry To Hand Over House To Widow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Senate body recommends Housing Ministry to hand over house to widow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Senate Sub-Committee on Housing and Works on Monday recommended the Ministry of Housing to hand over the house to the widow.

The committee meeting under the chairmanship of Convener Committee Senator Raja Nasir Abbas.

The issue of alleged illegal occupation of an official residence by a widow was considered in the meeting of the committee.

The petition filed by the widow regarding illegal hand over of her official residence to another citizen was considered.

The sub-committee also heard the position of the ministry and carefully reviewed the entire issue.

Apart from Senator Aslam Abro, the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Works also attended the meeting of the said committee.

Related Topics

Senate Nasir From Housing

Recent Stories

Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers sta ..

Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human ..

PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers

1 hour ago
 Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

2 hours ago
 FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII ..

FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..

2 hours ago
 UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

4 hours ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

4 hours ago
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with o ..

UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..

4 hours ago
 Private educational institutions, schools to reope ..

Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..

4 hours ago
 Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala ..

Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station

5 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews various po ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..

5 hours ago
 Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilita ..

Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago
 Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra d ..

Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan