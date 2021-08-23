Senate body recommends increase in budget of MoNC, ANF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control on Monday reviewing budgetary allocations of the Ministry of Narcotics Control (MoNC) and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) recommended increase to ensure the upkeep of ANF and its services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control on Monday reviewing budgetary allocations of the Ministry of Narcotics Control (MoNC) and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) recommended increase to ensure the upkeep of ANF and its services. The committee met here at Parliament House in the chairmanship of Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhary.

The Committee was informed that Rs 1446.00 million under the head to clear the pending liabilities as well as cases accumulated during the Year 2020 was required.

The agenda entailed consideration of the Bill titled 'Control of Narcotics Substances (Second Amendment) Act 2020 referred to the Committee by the House on 13 July, 2021. The budget of the Ministry was discussed as well.

While deliberating over the Bill titled 'Control of Narcotics Substances (Second Amendment) Act 2020; the Committee took grave notice of the abolition of Capital Punishment and stressed the need for amendments to ensure stringent penalties to ensure that no further loss of life takes place at the hands of peddlers.

It was asserted that categorization of drugs was needed to ensure that minimum possession ensured maximum punishment.

The Committee was of the view that cases involving the use and peddling of Cocaine, Ice and Heroine must be reviewed on a scale more severe than others. It was agreed by consensus that possession beyond 10 Kg of these three substances must be awarded death. A single agenda meeting will be held before presentation of the Bill in the House to approve the amended Bill.

The meeting was attended by Senator Falak Naz, Senator Dost Muhammad Khan, Senator Atta-ur-Rehman, Senator Shahadat Awan, Senator Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar, Senator Naseebullah Bazai, Senator Muhammad Shafiq Tareen and senior officers from the Ministry of Narcotics Control, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) along with all concerned.