Senate body recommends minimum wage of Rs 18,000 for NCHD teachers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Senate 's Functional Committee on the Problems of Less Developed Areas on Wednesday directed the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) to increase the salaries of teachers bringing at par with minimum wages fixed by the federal government

The committee, which met here at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, expressed reservations over the delay in the salaries of NCHD teachers, which were not paid for the last three months.

Senator Kakar said the salaries of NCHD teachers should be increased to Rs 18,000 per month from Rs 8,000 as they had been imparting education for the last 15 years in the less developed areas of the country.

An NCHD official told the committee that the monthly salary of feeder teachers was proposed Rs 16,000 in January 2018, but the Planning Commission did not considered the proposal.

The committee directed the NCHD administration to resolve the issue of payment of teachers' salaries and arrears without further delay.

As regards the appointment of director general, the NCHD chairman said the process in that regard was underway and would be completed within a month.

The committee recommended that the NCHD should be retained by the federal government. It also recommended that the government should make a mechanism to regularize the services of NCHD teachers, besides making their service structure.

The NCHD chairman said a total of 18,000 male and female teachers were serving in the far-flung areas of the country. There were 20,000 areas where no school existed in the radius of around two kilometers, he added.

The Secretary Federal Education and Professional Training briefed the committee on the issuance of salaries of the teachers, saying that the supplementary grant had been approved by the Finance Division and the teachers would be paid pending salaries soon.

On the issue of dual employment and fake degree holders, the official said the NCHD would sort out the matter and some cases were being pursued in courts.

Senators Muhammad Ayub Afridi, Anwar Lal Din, Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Sardar Muhmmad Shafiq Tareen, Kalsoom Parvain and Haji Momin Khan Afridi and officials of the Ministry of Federal Education and professional Education and NCHD attended the meeting.