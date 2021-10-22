UrduPoint.com

Senate Body Recommends NHA To Increase Job Quota For Balochistan

Senate Standing Committee on Communications on Friday recommended National Highway Authority (NHA) to increase job quota for Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Communications on Friday recommended National Highway Authority (NHA) to increase job quota for Balochistan. The meeting was held here at Parliament House in chair of Senator Prince Ahmed Omer Ahmedzai.

Members of the committee Senators including Abida Muhammad Azeem, Muhammad Akram, Danesh Kumar, Ahmed Khan and Kamil Ali Agha attended the meeting.

Senior officials of the ministry briefed the committee about all recruitments made by National Highway Authority (NHA) and also provided the province-wise details of recruitment of officers / officials.

The committee recommended NHA to also allocate specified job quota for disabled and women.

The committee also recommended to fulfill job quota in two phases.

The committee was also briefed regarding a project widening and rehabilitation of section of National Highway (N-5) from Muslimabad, Havelian to Shahina Jamil Hospital, passing through Abbotabad, city.

In this regard, the officials said that Secretary Communications had written to Chief Secretary, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for justification of major difference in total cost of earlier estimates and the latest received on account of land acquisition, building compensation and relocation of utilities and send it to NHA.

However, NHA has yet not received any response from KPK government. Chairman of the committee said that further delay would increase the cost of the project.

The committee decided to invite Chief Secretary KPK in next meeting. The committee was also briefed regarding the upgradation and widening of Skardu-Jaglot road.

The committee was informed that the project would be completed by the end of December.

The committee also sought detail report regarding the food outlets on service areas of Motorways.

