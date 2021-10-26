UrduPoint.com

Senate Body Recommends Streamlining Crescent Moon Sighting; Same Day Eid Celebrations

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 07:55 PM

Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Tuesday asked Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to streamline the crescent moon sighting and ensure same day 'Eid' celebrations across the country

The meeting of the committee presided over by Senator Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri stressed celebrating 'Eid' on same day across the country.

The committee was briefed in detail about the working and performance of the Ministry.

While discussing the Hajj Policy and the issues arising with private Hajj operators, the committee asserted that details of penalties and blacklisting of companies that failed to deliver must be submitted.

It stressed the need for a comprehensive Hajj policy for the coming year; ensuring the comfort of the hujjaj.

The committee was informed that the Road to Makkah Project that was initially started from Islamabad would be extended to provincial capitals as well.

Regarding visiting pilgrimage sites in Iran, the committee was informed that it planed to introduce cruise services to Bandar Abbas and Najaf.

Minority members of the Committee stressed the need for formulating a policy for Pakistan's minorities to ensure they are able to visit their places of pilgrimage with ease.

The meeting was attended by Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Senator Gurdeep Singh, Senator Anwar Lal Dean, Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, Senator Prof. Sajid Mir, Senator Muhammad Akram, Senator Haji Hidayatullah and senior officers of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, Dr. Noor-ul-Haq Qadri was present at the meeting as well.

