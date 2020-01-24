UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Recommends Team Of Experts Over Water Theft Issue

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 09:50 PM

Standing Committee on Water Resources has recommended formation of committee comprises neutral experts to solve differences between Sindh and Punjab over water theft

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th January, 2020) Standing Committee on Water Resources has recommended formation of committee comprises neutral experts to solve differences between Sindh and Punjab over water theft.The committee members also expressed reservations over the expenditures have been made for collecting donations for constructing water resources and violations of water resources policy.

The committee has sought a detailed report on the issue in the next meeting.The meeting also directed installation of Telemetry system in order to monitor water resources as soon as possible.The 9th meeting of the Standing Committee on Water Resources was held on Friday and the meeting was chaired by Chairman Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur.

The Committee unanimously confirm the minutes of its previous two meetings held on November 6 and November 29, 2019, respectively.The Committee discussed the recommendations given in its previous meeting, including the report of sub-committee constituted under the convenership of Khalid Hussain Magsi.Thereafter, the Committee proceeded with the agenda and discussed all the agenda items one by one thoroughly excluded "Chirrah Dam".

The issue of "Chirrah Dam" was deferred and the Committee decided to take up this item in its meeting.Committee member Khawaja Asif deplored for delay in presenting details in the meeting. He said a person can respond even he has to walk on foot but the relevant officials could not ensure despite passage of time.PEMRA Chairman informed the meeting that free of cost commercials were broadcasted on media, adding that ads of 300,000 minutes were broadcasted free of cast.

Responding to PEMRA chairman, the committee chief asked submission of expenses on international campaigns. The PEMRA chief, upon it, responded collecting details in this regard is not in PEMRA domain.The committee directed PEMRA chief to write a letter to Supreme Court for details related to money used at international campaign for collecting donation for the construction of water reservoirs.Regarding water theft issue between Punjab and Sindh, member IRSA Federal asked the meeting to recommend audit from international experts.

He said the country's 90 percent water was being used for agri production in Punjab and Sindh, adding that still the provinces have grave difference over the issue.

