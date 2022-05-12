UrduPoint.com

Senate Body Recommends To Set Committee For Managing GLOFs

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2022 | 04:29 PM

Senate body recommends to set committee for managing GLOFs

The Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change on Thursday recommended to form a committee based on federal and provincial stakeholders to tackle glacial lake outburst floods in the northern areas of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change on Thursday recommended to form a committee based on federal and provincial stakeholders to tackle glacial lake outburst floods in the northern areas of the country.

The Senate body met with Senator Seemee Ezdi in the Chair and was also attended by Senators Keshoo Bai, Khalida Ateeb and Taj Haider.

The Committee was briefed over the recent natural disasters of glacial lakes outburst in Shisper Glacier near Hassanabad Village of Hunza District and overall heatwave phenomenon that was grilling the entire nation in scorching heat.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said the issue of climate change and environmental degradation has emerged as a national security issue.

The Minister expressed her resentment over lack of information sharing between the Met Office and the Ministry of Climate Change to provide in time advisories to the provincial departments pertaining to serious natural calamities like GLOF.

She said there were over 3,000 glacial lakes formed in the north of the country and 17 percent of the glaciers lost their mass putting the local communities at risk and most affected during the disasters.

The Minister while expressing her resentment pointed out that there was lack coordination among the ministries and all were working in silos which was detrimental to the cause of a holistic climate action.

She urged that public awareness messages should be aired on the television channels and all stakeholders would be taken on board to emphasize water conservation for a sustainable future.

The GLOF-II project officials presented a detailed briefing on the project inception, scope and implementation phase.

The project officials informed that it was the first Green Climate Fund (GCF) assisted project jointly executed by the Ministry of Climate Change and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The project survey has revealed 24 vulnerable in the northern areas which included 16 sites in Gilgit Blatistan and eight in Khyber Paktunkhwa.

The first tranche of advanced early warning systems to be installed in these priority areas facing GLOF risk would reach by July 2022, it was informed.

To a query, the Structure Expert told the Committee that the KKH Bridge collapsed due to weak foundations and was constructed by the Chinese back in 1972.

The Federal Minister underscored that there were accusations raised by the local masses that the flow of Shisper Glacier flood was diverted by some people which should be probed to launch strict punitive action against the culprits if the allegation was genuine.

Senior scientist and head of Agriculture and Coordination Arif Goheer presented a detailed briefing on heatwaves and its remedial measures. He noted that the prevailing heatwave impacts cast deep effected the agriculture sector that needed proper attention.

Related Topics

Senate Flood Water Sherry Rehman China Agriculture Gilgit Baltistan July Undp TV All

Recent Stories

Canal system of Punjab facing water shortage

Canal system of Punjab facing water shortage

40 seconds ago
 Ombudsman Secretariat expanding outreach for swift ..

Ombudsman Secretariat expanding outreach for swift disposal of pubic complaints: ..

42 seconds ago
 Three-day 'My Karachi exhibition' begins on May 13 ..

Three-day 'My Karachi exhibition' begins on May 13

3 minutes ago
 Boy dies, one injured in Chaman blast

Boy dies, one injured in Chaman blast

3 minutes ago
 KP govt taking measures for uplift of merged triba ..

KP govt taking measures for uplift of merged tribal districts: Jhagra

19 minutes ago
 DC holds 'Khuli Kutcheri' at Sihala

DC holds 'Khuli Kutcheri' at Sihala

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.